The BMGA Fellows Program is a social impact initiative aimed at closing the gender skills gap among African and Asian university graduates.

It is a hands-on learning programme that gives young women access to the knowledge and resources they need to develop fundamental employability skills that will boost their marketability for a successful career in the twenty-first century.

The programme includes high-level professional development courses, mentorship from graduate students at top global universities, coaching from executives with international experience, exclusive conversations with renowned thought leaders, and life skills designed to prepare young women for the future of work.

Eligibility Criteria: Young women from Africa and Asia who are ready to challenge themselves, develop a global mindset, and prepare for the future of work

Final-year students and professionals in their early careers who have no more than three (3) years of post-secondary work experience. Application is especially encouraged by women who attended tertiary institutions other than universities.

Applicants must have graduated at the top of their class or be in their final year of study with a CGPA that is equivalent to a B+ in the UK.

Candidates must be proficient in English speaking, writing, and reading.

Candidates must have access to the internet regularly.

The Application Process: After the application is read and reviewed, applicants should expect to hear back from the selection committee a few weeks after the application deadline. All applicants are usually notified of the status of their application.

You may learn more here and apply here before March 10 deadline.

About BMGA Foundation: BMGA Foundation is a non-profit organization that is focused on creating equitable and productive work environments. The foundation deploys initiatives that are centred on inclusivity and gender equity in the business environment.