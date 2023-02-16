Bitcoin and other cryptos performed well as investors expanded their buying power, defying expectations of a market decline due to short-selling.

Bitcoin price traded at about $24, 700 as of the time of filing this report, up by more than 11% from Tuesday at the same time.

The rise in Bitcoin’s price left investors feeling less concerned about the direction of the U.S. economy and the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy measures.

Other cryptos’ performances: Ether and other major digital assets also surged during the day. Ether broke beyond $1,700 before dipping just below it. The value of the leading altcoin surged by more than 9%.

With recent gains of over 11% for both NEAR, the native cryptocurrency of the smart contracts platform Near Protocol, and other major digital assets turned bright green throughout the day.

Impact of short-selling investors: Short-selling investors were initially blamed for Bitcoin’s unexpected reversal. According to data from Coinglass, traders who bet on price swings sold nearly $65 million worth of Bitcoin than they did on Wednesday, of which about $60 million were short positions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 both ended the day up less than a percentage point. However, stocks that are tied to cryptocurrencies surged, with exchange Coinbase and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings rising 17% and 18%, respectively.

MicroStrategy (MSTR), a significant BTC holder and provider of business software, also increased by more than 9%.

What you should know: 2023 got off to a rosy start for the crypto market. According to one research by CrptoQuant, the best time to buy Bitcoin is still 2023.

The MVRV ratio, which is referred to as “a prominent indicator that assists traders in identifying whether an asset is overpriced or undervalued in its current position,” was the focus of the investigation. The indicator is also used to track investor selling pressure.

According to the study, on January 19th, the MRV ratio increased above the 1.0 threshold. According to “historical trends,” the indicator is currently at 1.112, continuing to circle above the undervalued level. Furthermore, according to the data, BTC has never dropped below the 1.0 level before climbing back up.

The research report also mentioned macroeconomic variables and the relationship between Bitcoin and conventional finance, “encouraging investors to utilize a long-term split-buy approach to protect against any unanticipated incident.” According to the report’s conclusion, investors will look back on 2022 and 2023 as “the most favourable Bitcoin purchase zones” if a bull market develops.