A UK-based charity organization, Full Fact, which tackles misinformation through fact-checking and campaigns, has said it will be deploying its AI tool to stop the spread of misinformation during the upcoming general election in Nigeria on February 25, 2023.

The project, which is made possible by a $2 million grant from Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, will be executed in collaboration with International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) members Africa Check, Dubawa, and FactCheckHub, who will be using Full Fact’s AI tools to fact-check claims coming out of the election process.

Full Fact said it will also provide ongoing training and support to its local fact-checking partners during the election process.

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Federal Government of Nigeria signed agreements with Google and owners of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, Meta to help the country fight fake news during the coming elections.

Tackling fake information: Commenting on the role the AI technology will be playing in the election, CEO of Full Fact, Will Moy, said:

“Every vote should be an informed vote. We’ve seen firsthand how bad information spreads during an election and it can’t be allowed to undermine democracy. Our AI tools, with support from Google.org, help fact-checkers stay ahead of false claims and promote accurate information. We’re proud to support our partners in Nigeria during this important time.”

Also speaking on the project, Google’s Government Affairs & Public Policy Manager, Nigeria., Dawn Dimowo, said:

“At Google.org, we’re dedicated to using our resources and technology to make a positive impact on society. Continuing our support for Full Fact in Nigeria is an exciting opportunity to help stop the spread of misinformation and promote accurate information during the election.

“This builds on our ongoing efforts to support local fact-checking initiatives. We’re proud to support this important project and make a positive difference in the world.”

Protecting the facts: Despite the emergence of organisations and initiatives aimed at countering the spread of misinformation and promoting accurate information in Nigeria, fact-checking still faces challenges such as limited resources and difficulties accessing information. However, with the help of AI technology, Full Fact said it is determined to make it harder for false and misleading claims to spread and erode trust in democracy.

How the AI tool works: Full Fact AI is a suite of robust, scalable software tools designed to assist fact-checkers and organisations focused on promoting accurate information. The combination of artificial intelligence and human expertise enables Full Fact AI users to effectively combat misinformation while maintaining high standards of accuracy and credibility.

Full Fact AI will provide the following three tools to Nigerian fact-checkers:

The Search tool, which helps identify the most significant statements to fact-check each day by monitoring online media, social media, and RSS feeds;

The Alerts tool, which informs fact-checkers of repeat instances of previously fact-checked false information, allowing them to act quickly and insert accurate information into public discourse; and

The Real-Time tool, offers an instant transcription of election debates, interviews, and town halls, eliminating the need for manual transcription and providing a record of fact-checkable claims.