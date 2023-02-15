The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted TajBank Limited’s N10 billion Sukuk Mudarabah on its platform.

In a statement made available to Nairametrics, the NGX noted that it also held a closing gong ceremony in commemoration of the listing of TajBank’s N10 billion 15% Series 1 Sukuk Mudarabah bond.

Development of Islamic financing: Speaking at the ceremony, the Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Mr Jude Chiemeka commended the efforts of TajBank’s leadership and the parties to the issue — Greenwich Merchant Bank, Lead Issuing House; 117 Capital & Buraq Capital, Joint Sharia Advisers; and United Capital, Brokers —on the transaction.

“NGX will continue to support issuers by providing a platform of choice for capital raising and linking them with a diverse pool of investors. The Exchange is also committed to the development of Islamic financing in the Nigerian capital market and continues to implement initiatives to deepen its offerings,” he said.

Importance of Islamic financing: The Chief Executive Officer, TajBank, Hamid Joda reiterated the strategic importance of Islamic financing and how it can drive national development.

He also thanked NGX for its support and pledged to continue to collaborate with the Exchange for the development of Islamic finance in the country.

He noted that the Sukuk bond issuance by TAJ Bank is a very important milestone in the history of Nigeria’s capital market.

“I believe that after this issuance, we will see a number of companies in the Nigerian market coming out to issue Sukuk bonds and that will lead to the deepening of the non-interest market and eventually economic development of Nigeria,” he added.

What you should know: TajBank operates in Nigeria under Islamic banking principles and as a non-interest bank. The Bank recently raised N10 billion through a Sukuk Mudarabah Program that has both features of Equity and Debt. The N10 billion Sukuk Mudarabah Issuance is an additional Tier 1 Capital with loss-absorbency and a first of its kind in Nigeria which is being raised under the TajBank N100 billion Sukuk Mudarabah Program aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital adequacy ratio.