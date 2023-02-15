Rotary Peace Fellowship selects up to 90 international peace and development leaders each year to receive a fully funded academic fellowship at participating peace centres around the world.

The Fellowship enables the participants to complete a Professional Development Certificate Programme or Masters Degree Programme in peace and conflict resolution and prevention in the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Sweden and Uganda.

Note that Fellowship recipients will not study at a Rotary Peace Centre in their home country.

Here are the programs under each participating university:

Details of the Peace Fellowship

The fellowships are available yearly for 50 recipients who will study for a master’s degree, in addition to 40 recipients who will receive the award for certificate studies.

The fields of study and certification that will be obtained are the Professional Development Certificate Program or Master’s Degree Program in fields related to peace and conflict resolution and prevention

The target group is Global peace and development leaders with an undergraduate degree who meet the eligibility criteria.

The fellowships will cover tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip transportation, and all internship and field-study expenses.

Eligibility Criteria

Professionals with work experience in international development, peace and conflict resolution, or both are eligible for the Rotary Peace Fellowship. Additionally, candidates must fulfil the following conditions:

Three years of experience in a field related to the master’s program

For the certificate program, applicants should have five years of relevant work experience and be able to articulate how their peace-promoting strategy fits with Rotary’s mission. Candidates for Makerere University must be African citizens, have experience working in Africa, or support African communities or projects outside of the continent

Candidates must have a good command of the English language (Master’s candidates whose first language is not English must submit scores from English language proficiency exams).

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree (Master’s candidates must provide a copy of their transcripts.)

Must demonstrate leadership skills

Have a strong commitment to cross-cultural understanding and peace worked in Africa, or work with African communities or initiatives outside the continent.

How to apply

The deadline for candidates to submit applications to their respective Rotary districts is 15 May 2023.

You can read the complete application instructions and visit the official website for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.