Femi Fani Kayode, a former Minister of aviation and the current Director (New Media sub-committee) of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council said he was invited for questioning by the DSS over ‘his allegation’ that PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was secretly meeting Army Generals over a possible coup.

Confirming the invitation, Kayode explained that he merely tweeted newspaper reports and never made any direct claims about a coup being planned.

His decision: He also said he will honour the DSS invitation today Monday, February 13, 2023. Part of the statement by Mr Kayode said:

“3 days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I got a text message from someone who claimed to be DSS asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

“I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure whether it came from the DSS. I had no intention of going anywhere unless I was formally invited. To my surprise, I received a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail 2 days later, which was yesterday evening…

“I put a call through to them & was advised to take the matter very seriously & report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse may happen .

DSS intentions: He added that the DSS was not influenced by Atiku and they just needed explanation and clarification for a thorough interrogation.

“Clearly the DSS was not influenced by Atiku and were doing their job by inviting me on a matter that needs explanation and clarification and for a thorough interrogation.

“And of course being a responsible and law-abiding citizen I will present myself before them accordingly. I always honour their invitations when properly invited because that is the right and proper thing to do This is all the more so when it touches and concerns matters of national security which I take very seriously & when it involves agencies like the DSS who are professional and thorough in their methods and approach.”

