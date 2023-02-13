Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Mr Manish Singhal as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

This was contained in a corporate disclosure issued by the bank to Nigerian Exchange Limited and obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Company Secretary & Chief Legal Counsel Temitayo Adegoke, the appointment was a sequel to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Profile of Mr Manish Singhal: the statement noted that Singhal has over twenty-six (26) years of experience in the Financial Service Industry.

He is currently General Manager (Operations), International Banking Group (IBG), State Bank of India (SBI), where he oversees the Operations and Information Systems, Human Relations & Expansion Planning, and Strategy.

He also oversees the implementation of IT-related policies and the activities relating to the IT infrastructure of SBI, among other responsibilities.

Before his current role at SBI, Singhal worked as a full-time Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBICAP Securities Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary and broking arm of the State Bank of India). During his career in SBI, Singhal has held several other positions.

He has vast experience in Business Development, Risk Management, Compliance, Customer Service, Human Resources, Administration, and Products Development.

Singhal holds a Master of Science (Mathematics) from Garhwal University and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).