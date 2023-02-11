Investors who can correctly discover crypto assets with cheap pricing will profit greatly. One such example: is the price of Ethereum plummeted by 95% in 2018. If you had invested in Ethereum at its lowest point three years ago, you would have earned a huge profit.

Investing in well-known cryptocurrencies is a common strategy. Blue-chip cryptos often give returns during bullish periods, making them the most reliable investments. The majority of blue chip companies are presently down by double digits, and it may be just a matter of time until they return to their earlier highs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) To Rally in 2023

Dogecoin (DOGE), the cryptocurrency that operates the Shiba Inu meme-inspired layer-1 Dogecoin blockchain, was last trading 1.5% higher on Tuesday, barely above the $0.09 mark. Dogecoin has already risen over 3% from its Monday lows of just under $0.09, with buyers appearing to have stepped in to support the token as it retested its 21 and 100-Day Moving Averages. Thus, short-term price forecasts remain cautiously optimistic.

Dogecoin is widely considered as the original meme coin, ushering in this now-thriving part of the cryptocurrency market. As many people are aware, it was designed as a satirical take on Bitcoin (BTC) and the hype around it. Despite this, Dogecoin has risen to the top of the meme coin rankings and is constantly rated in the top ten in terms of market price.

Polygon (MATIC) the “Ethereum Killer”

Polygon, being a Layer 2 protocol, is quicker and less expensive than its parent chain, Ethereum, as well as the majority of these so-called Ethereum killers. As a result, the protocol has seen a significant increase in the non-fungible token (NFT)-related activity.

The protocol has seen a number of functional agreements, including ones with Doritos chip producers and Starbucks, among others. Given the power and speed with which its ecosystem is growing, Bloomberg Senior Strategist Mike McGlone has predicted a Polygon acquisition based on its supremacy.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ROI Calculator – A Useful Device

Big Eyes Token (BIG) is a new ERC-20 coin on the Ethereum network (ETH). BIG’s development team is also a big supporter of total decentralisation, notably on the blockchain. Working with cryptocurrency regulators like Coinsniper and Liquidity Finance, they hope to establish a reputation for openness and honesty.

This critical milestone might boost the project’s popularity among cryptocurrency aficionados. The Big Eyes Coin presale has met a number of milestones throughout its pre-sale period, and they have just reached another one, reaching $25 million in stage 11 of their presale.

Big Eyes Coin has been working diligently to build all of the necessary momenta ahead of its debut and generate as much enthusiasm as possible. Big Eyes has raised about $25 million as of this writing, indicating that they’ve had a strong start to the year. The goal is to raise an extra $12 million by the end of February, and there is an enticing bonus code available to assist you: LAUNCHBIGEYES200.

Big Eyes Coin’s ROI calculator has also been updated. There is no better moment for this news to have occurred than now, as they continue to wow people as they make HUGE accomplishments throughout the presale. When Big Eyes hit $1 per token, the ROI calculator will tell individuals how much their investment was worth. For example, if you bought $385 worth of BIG tokens, it would be worth $1,000,000.

For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Click The Links Below:

