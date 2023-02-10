Because Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its presale stage, it may be hard to predict the price of Big Eye Coin tokens in the future. However, due to its historical start within the crypto world, already making $24.5 million and counting, it is safe to say that Big Eyes is going to be a strong competitor.

Big Eyes Leaves Their Mark On Crypto

Why is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) currently the cryptocurrency to look out for? Other than their devotion to helping the environment, with 5% of their tokens reserved for saving the oceans, Big Eyes has a lot more to offer future investors. 1 Big Eyes Coin currently has a value of $0.00046 and is set to launch officially once the value gets to $0.0006. This may not seem like a lot at the moment; however, due to the surging interest, it is predicted that Big Eyes will reach its goal within the first quarter of 2023. Investors are likely to see rapid growth of their funds with Big Eyes, especially with the 2-year liquidity pool allowing time for the investment to grow. Because Big Eyes is a community-driven coin, opportunities will also be presented for investors to participate in competitions and win prizes.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions For 2023 And Beyond

One of the main similarities between Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is that they’re both personified by popular animal memes. It was created as an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin, hence the use of the Shiba Inu dog. Designed to be abundant, the coin currently has a total supply of 1 Quadrillion today. Shiba-Inu currently sits at number 13 on the coin market cap ranking. The Price of 1 Shiba-Inu coin currently sits at $0.00001385 in value; various sources predict the price of the coin within a year, some five or more. For example, experts say within twelve months, Shiba-Inu can surge to $0.0000532. Another source predicts that Shiba-Inu can see prices like $0.000277 in the next five years. This is where Big Eyes differentiates itself from Shiba-Inu, as the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its presale stage and is worth a lot more than Shiba-Inu. Therefore it’s worth the investment.

Ethereum Future Price Predictions

Ethereum (ETH) has made a name for itself and is currently sitting in the top 2 on the cryptocurrency market cap ranking, second only to Bitcoin (BTC). One Ethereum has a value of $1,632 at present, which is already outperforming most crypto coins at the moment. It can only go up from here, though, as experts predict that the value of Ethereum will only get bigger. It is estimated that by the end of the year, the price of Ethereum could increase by over a thousand. Sources say that we would be looking at $2748.28 by the end of December. They also say it could double again entirely by the end of 2025, estimated at a healthy $5177.84

When considering where to invest, it is important to consider your starting funds; if you are looking to see growth over a long period of time, Big Eyes Coin seems like the one worth the investment, as it is currently low-priced and rapidly multiplying in value every day.

Disclaimer: Nairametrics is not affiliated with any cryptocurrency company. Kindly refer to the SEC rules on Digital currencies before making any investment decision.