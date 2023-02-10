Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Pamela Shodipo as an Executive Director in charge of its South Directorate.

In a disclosure signed by Company Secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje, the bank noted that the appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Also, the Nigerian Exchange, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria have all been informed.

The bank further stated that the appointment is in furtherance of its strategic objective, adding that the board is confident that Pamela will make a significant contribution to Fidelity Bank and looks forward to working closely with her.

Her Experience: Pamela joins the board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 25 years of multifunctional and cross-border banking experience at leading financial institutions covering general management and business origination in diverse segments including corporate, commercial, consumer, retail and public sector.

She commenced her professional career at International Standard Insurance Limited in January 1991, from where she joined United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) in 1992 as a customer service officer.

In April 1997, Pamela joined Zenith Bank Plc where she worked until September 2007, rising to the position of assistant general manager, before joining United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) as Regional Director in October 2007.

Pamela enjoyed an illustrious career at UBA and headed various regional Banks. She was elevated to the position of General Manager in 2017 and had direct supervisory responsibility for up to 28 branch managers from 2017 to 2020.

Between October 2020 and November 2021, she was directorate head of Lagos 3/Public Sector before she was appointed as Managing Director/CEO of UBA Benin Republic where she served from December 2021 to November 2022.

Pamela was the head of personal banking for the UBA Group overseeing Nigeria and Africa until her appointment to the board of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Educational Background: Pamela holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Wales College of Cardiff, United Kingdom (1995).

She has attended many business, leadership and executive development programme at world-class institutions including Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP22) and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).