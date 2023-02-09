At the beginning of the year, 1xBet shared the results of 2022, which became one of the most successful years in the brand’s history.

A multitude of fantastic sponsorship contracts

1xBet is committed to contributing to the development of sport in the regions where it operates. So, the bookmaker is always looking for partnership and sponsorship deals with local clubs or organizations.

In 2022, the betting brand became the title sponsor of Akwa United FC – the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League сhampion.

1xBet is also a partner of many internationally renowned sports brands. One of the most notable achievements has been sponsoring world-famous football clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille of the French Ligue 1.

More top ambassadors

Brand ambassadors are those people whose values and goals are close to the company’s, they are true friends of the brand. In 2022, the bookmaker cooperated excellently with Davido, a popular singer. 1xBet become the main sponsor of the Davido Dream figures, which aims to help young African talents display themselves and make their way to the top.

More unique promotions

1xBet ran a lot of exciting promos with thousands of winners all over the world happy in 2022. Each of them was special and allowed players to support their favorites with bets, celebrate victories with them, and have a shot at the most fabulous prizes.

For example, as a sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Cameroon 1xBet launched a few exciting promotions to make the tournament even more interesting for viewers. Among them was the promo on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages with fantastic prizes – tickets for the tournament’s matches and more.

Also, the bookmaker held a promo on the website and in the 1xBet app with incredible cash prizes. The main winner received the amazing amount of $10,000! In addition, four more lucky winners took away $1,000 each, five players won $500 per person, and dozens of winners received bonus points for new bets and wins.

We remind you that 1xBet has been cooperating with CAF since 2019 and has been a sponsor of all tournaments under the organization’s auspices. Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup, the CAF Super Cup, and the African Nations Championship are some of the notable competitions.

Another fantastic promotion the bookmaker held in 2022 was 1xSafari. The prizes included iPhone 13 Pro smartphones that were handed to their new owners in a moment of pure joy and excitement for everyone involved. Furthermore, the big award of this competition was a Toyota RAV4 – an amazing reward for one lucky member!

Another 1xBet promotion has brought joy to hundreds of players across Africa and Nigeria in particular. Customers especially enjoyed the promo “Bet on Your Luck” and the fantastic prizes that were awarded: a Generator and 10 smartphones.

The grand World Cup promo was dedicated to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The highlight of the action was its main prize worthy of a world champion – a Bentley luxury car.

In addition, 1xBet launched a promo with Barcelona FC. Eight stages are planned in total, five of which will be completed in 2023. The prize fund includes the latest computer technology and Blaugranas T-shirts.

The icing on the cake is the New Year’s Race promotion. In January 2023, the bookmaker will announce the winner, who will become the proud owner of an Audi. Follow the bookmaker’s news and social media to avoid missing a thing.

More players hitting the big jackpot

In 2022, even more 1xBet customers from Africa, Asia and Latin America have won astronomical amounts. Many of them became richer by more than $100,000. For example, a Cameroonian bettor from Yaounde won over $130,000!

Each of the lucky ones had different recipes for success – the only common factor was 1xBet While some chose accumulator bets, others someone went for system bets instead. Likewise, some players guessed the correct results of football matches, while others got lucky in cricket. Also, the tournaments and competitions were chosen entirely differently – from the Champions League games to the Mexican Expansion MX, for example.

You may be the next lucky person. Join 1xBet and jump into the new year with a trusted bookmaker!

More cool bonuses

The bookmaker is constantly looking for ways to improve and deliver a fantastic experience to players from Nigeria. Supporting your favorites through the company gives you all the needed tools and puts you in contact with a like-minded community so that you could win more.

We would like to point out the three most significant changes in 1xBet bonuses in 2022:

boosting the first deposit bonus;

increasing the Hyper Bonus;

initiating the 1xFreebet bonus offer. Now your activity can bring you not only wagering winnings, but also a weekly free bet!

Focus on esports

1xBet continues to invest in the development of esports. In 2022, the betting brand made several high-profile deals at once, becoming one of the leading promoters in this niche.

More global recognition

Last year, 1xBet received recognition from the organizers of the most significant international gambling awards. In particular, the bookmaker was included in the list of the best in 11 categories of the International Gaming Awards at once. Never before has 1xBet received so many nominations in one award! The winners of the International Gaming Awards will be announced in February.

The company was also named among the best according to the EGR Operator Awards, and the Global Gaming Awards included the 1xPartners affiliate program in its TOP-3 best such programs in the world.

The attention of world-famous betting premiums to 1xBet demonstrates that the bookmaker has chosen the suitable vector for its development and set only the most ambitious goals.