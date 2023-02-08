Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a Pan-African social enterprise, has announced plans to deploy digital toolkits and engage fact-checkers, to ensure that only accurate information is disseminated before, during, and after the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

PIN’s Programme Assistant, Sani Suleiman, disclosed this at a media parley on Wednesday that was organised to address digital rights violations.

He said that the plan was to ensure that information provided on social media by individuals and politicians during the elections are verified and corrected where necessary.

The toolkit: Emphasising the importance of the toolkit especially as the country gets closer to the election, Suleiman said:

“We have developed AYETA which is an online toolkit for digital security. It was designed to provide users with the tools and resources they need to protect their online privacy and security. This is particularly important in the run-up to the coming elections where access to information and the ability to communicate freely online is essential for a transparent election process.”

Need for digital rights: Also speaking during the media parley, the Senior Manager (Strategy) at PIN, Adeboye Adegoke, said that for the country to have a seamless electoral process, the digital rights of the citizens must be respected.

“This meeting is a pan-African meeting and we hold it in every African country, holding an election. But what we know is that across Africa, it is very common for the internet to be shut down, but we are calling on the government not to fall for that temptation. “So let the platform of communication be left open so that people have access to alternative news and people can trust in the credibility of the election,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Director of PIN, Gbenga Sesan, said that there was a need to preserve digital rights during the election as the internet had become an indispensable tool for political discourse.