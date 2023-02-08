Today, leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway, has announced the renewal of the national gaming license of Betway from The National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Abuja, enabling its operations in all 36 states and 774 local government areas in Nigeria for another five (5) years.

Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, the Director General of the Commission while presenting the renewed license to the Betway team commented on the high compliance of Betway to regulations guiding the gaming and betting category in the past five (5) years, saying that Betway is one of the most compliant betting companies in Nigeria, he commended the management and board of the company and encouraged them to continue with this impeccable compliance record, while assuring the Betway team of a regulator-business relationship that is even better than the very cordial relationship experienced in the recent past.

Anthony Werkman on behalf of the Betway brand, said, “We are honoured to have had the privilege of serving our Nigerian customers in a way that is consistent with our global practices by putting customer satisfaction and responsible gaming at the centre of our operations, so we are truly grateful to the National Lottery Regulatory Commission for extending our licence in Nigeria. As a brand, Betway considers regulatory compliance in any country where it operates as a primary responsibility and ensuring our customers are playing in a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment, will help us to continue to grow globally.”

Mr. Chris Ubosi who lead the team to receive the renewed license added that Betway has long been well-regarded due to their generous service in various Nigerian communities with initiatives that include the donation of relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State, the provision of portable water in Lagos, the donation of several million’s worth of sports equipment to gyms across Nigeria and the provision of medical finance assistance alongside the Lagos State Gaming Authority.

About Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalised customer experience.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. Betway Nigeria, powered by Digi Bay Limited is licensed by the Lagos State Government and National Government of Nigeria.

