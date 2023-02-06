The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.28% to close at 54,367.74 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N84 billion to close at N29.612 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.37%. The stock market has advanced by 2,772.08 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as SOVRENINS led 16 gainers, and 16 losers topped by MCNICHOLS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,367.74 points

Previous ASI: 54,213.09 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.28%

Y-T-D: 5.37%

Market Cap: N29. 612 trillion

Volume: 191.6 million

Value: N4.79 billion

Deals: 4,359

NGX Top ASI gainers

SOVRENINS up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

LINKASSURE up + 8.89% to close at N0.49

INTENEGINS up + 8.08% to close at N1.07

IMG up + 4.55% to close at N8.05

COURTVILLE up + 4.08% to close at N0.51

NGX Top ASI losers

MCNICHOLS down – 8.96% to close at N0.61

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

FTNCOCOA down – 6.06% to close at N0.31

JAPAULGOLD down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

SUNUASSUR down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO– 50,585,023

ZENITHBANK– 18,016,793

CHAMS– 16,627,842

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N1,270,534,883

AIRTELAFRI– N1,172,014,083

SEPLAT– N722,250,843