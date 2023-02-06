The Peoples Democratic Party claims that the Presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allegedly masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for a selfish agenda.

This was disclosed in a statement by the PDP on Sunday evening signed by Dr Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

They also expressed optimism that the hopelessness and anguish brought upon our nation by the APC administration will be a thing of the past when a new President resumes.

Cash hoarding: They said Nigerians are going through excruciating pain due to the Policy and are saddened by the sabotage of corrupt leaders, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu who they allegedly claim to be hoarding new naira notes, PDP said:

“The excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new Naira Notes occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new banknotes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

“Our Party is however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of corrupt APC leaders, including the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is alleged to have masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for their selfish agenda.

The PDP said it is disgusted by the hypocrisy being exhibited by the APC’s Presidential Candidate, who they say despite his alleged role in the cash scarcity is pointing accusing fingers at others and seeking to exploit the ugly situation to incite unsuspecting Nigerians with the view to disrupting the 2023 general elections.

Derail process: They also warned that the APC is devising means to derail the electoral process and force undemocratic issues on Nigerians, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Nigerians.

“Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after these felonious APC leaders as well as the saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with the APC Presidential Campaign to mop up cash meant for distribution to our citizens.

In case you missed it

Last month, Bola Tinubu, at an APC presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, alleged that the CBN planned to sabotage his victory in the February presidential election with the introduction of the new naira notes, he said:

“We will use our PVCs to take over government from them. If they like let them create a fuel crisis, even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They are full of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Let them increase the fuel price, let them continue to hoard fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win even if they changed the ink on naira notes. Whatever their plans, they will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose.”