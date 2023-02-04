The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week ended February 3rd, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 2.95%.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 2.95% from 52,657.88 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 54,213.09 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N29.528 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 1.83% and a year-to-date gain of 5.78%.

Equity market performance

A total of 3.789 billion shares valued at N27.500 billion were traded during the week across 20,333 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 756.769 million units of shares valued at N13.653 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,248 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 3.461 billion shares valued at N7.182 billion traded in 8,978 deals; thereby contributing 91.35% and 26.12% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 78.306 million shares worth N210.522 million in 746 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 54.009 million shares worth N1.923 billion in 3,405 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely UNIVINSURE, GTCO and ZENITH BANK accounted for 3.048 billion shares worth N4.653 billion in 2,674 deals, contributing 80.45% and 16.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 16 indices finished higher while 1 index finished lower with the exception of NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

INTENEGINS up + 57.14% to close at N0.99

NNFM up + 44.44% to close at N9.75

GEREGU up + 36.88% to close at N219.00

MRS up + 20.94% to close at N19.35

JOHNHOLT up + 20.91% to close at N1.33

Top Losers

CHAMS down – 16.67% to close at N0.25

GUINNESS down – 10.00% to close at N63.00

IKEJAHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N0.99

NCR down – 10.00% to close at N3.24

ACADEMY down – 9.85% to close at N1.19

Summary

Fifty-five (55) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than forty-four (44) equities in the previous week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price lower than twenty-nine (29) in the previous week, while Seventy-five (75) equities remained unchanged, lower than eighty-four (84) equities recorded in the previous week.