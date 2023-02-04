Digital Nomad Visas (DNV) is sometimes criticized for being quite difficult to obtain or too expensive even though they open many doors.

The financial requirements imposed by the immigration authorities in the individual countries have proven to be a significant barrier for middle-income nomads, including long-term travellers hoping to temporarily relocate abroad, although these visas are growing in popularity.

Naturally, there are some exceptions to this rule.

Based on eligibility criteria, Nairametrics examines the countries that grant DNVs and selects three countries that can grant these visas to individuals making $2000 or less per month working remotely.

Here are some countries that can offer you a digital nomad visa if you are earning $2000 or less a month remotely.

Latvia: Latvia is one of the lesser-known countries in Europe, and perhaps one of the most underrated, Latvia launched its DNV last year.

Latvians earn, on average, €620 per month so this means you would need only USD $1677.88 to satisfy immigration requirements.

The cost of living in Latvia is much less than in cities in Europe. The DNV is also cheaper to apply for than others in the European Union.

Holding a Latvian residency card gives year-round access not only to Latvia but 27 countries participating in the border-free Schengen Area and a 2-year length of stay.

Latvia is in the top 20 of Europe’s Digital Economy and Society Index, making it a well-developed hub for remote workers. It is also one of the safest nations in Eastern Europe.

The country is known for its Soviet-era apartment blocks, tall church spires, rows upon rows of guild houses, and medieval landmarks. Outside the capital, other destinations worth exploring are Jurmala, an up-and-coming resort townhome.

In order to be eligible, you must work remotely for a company registered in an OECD country, such as the U.S., Canada or Mexico; and lastly, earn at least 2.5 times more than the minimum wage in Latvia.

Colombia: To obtain a DNV in Colombia, South America, a financial requirement of USD $684 per month is required, and this enables you to stay in the country for two years. This visa route is open to all digital nomads with a clean criminal record who earn USD $684 or more per month as entrepreneurs or employees in a company based outside of Colombia.

Colombia is well-known for its Bogota-Medellin-Cartagena triad, which is frequently overlooked by tourists. Also quite popular is it’s dense tropical jungles to cobblestone colonial towns and Caribbean islands. Its biodiversity is unparalleled, as you can ride a boat through the Amazon on your way to Colombia’s most remote city, or relax on a Caribbean beach.

The cost of living in Colombia is 66.7% lower than that of the United States, and due to the low financial threshold, most nomads can apply for a DNV. In Colombia, you can also practice and perfect your Spanish-speaking skills.

Visa extensions are also not hard to get whether you’ve entered as a tourist or a DNV holder.

Cape Verde: Digital nomads are welcome to stay in Cape Verde, which is an island off the coast of Africa, for up to a year as long as they can demonstrate that they have at least €1500 ($1622.53) per month in their most recent application.

Another proof needed is lodging, such as an Airbnb reservation, a leasing agreement, or a hotel reservation for the duration of the stay. Others are health insurance and a criminal background certificate from the country of origin.

One of the key factors driving tourists to Cape Verde is the archipelago’s laid-back atmosphere, which is complemented by the friendliness of the people there and its permissive immigration policy.

The island experiences pleasant weather throughout the year, with an average temperature of 78.8 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another thing that also makes the island a good place to consider, is that the cost of living is lower than that of the Caribbean Islands.