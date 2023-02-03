The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2.29% to close at 54,213.09 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N117 billion to close at N29.528 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.07%. The stock market has advanced by 2,617.43 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive REDSTAREX led 35 gainers, and 10 losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,213.09 points

Previous ASI: 53,998.12 points

Percentage Day Change: 2.29%

Y-T-D: 5.07%

Market Cap: N29. 528 trillion

Volume: 268 million

Value: N2.35 billion

Deals: 4,017

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAREX up + 10.00% to close at N2.53

FTNCOCOA up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

INTENEGINS up + 10.00% to close at N0.99

MRS up + 9.94% to close at N19.35

NNFM up + 9.55% to close at N9.75

NGX Top ASI losers

IKEJAHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N0.99

LASACO down – 5.88% to close at N0.96

ABCTRANS down – 5.41% to close at N0.35

UNIVINSURE down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

MAYBAKER down – 2.89% to close at N4.71

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE– 63,357,952

GTCO– 20,798,783

TRANSCORP– 19,462,488

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N522,208,107

NESTLE– N206,611,988

ZENITHBANK – N200,335,769