The Federal Government has revealed that the rehabilitation works and replacement of all the damaged components of the Apongbon Bridge razed by fire would be completed in May and the highway reopened to traffic.

The government also pointed out that the project has already achieved 50% completion.

This was made known to journalists on Friday by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Umar Bakare, who said they are currently replacing the bearings.

Apongbon rehabilitation is 50% completed

Bakare said, “ We are planning to re-open Apongbon Bridge by May 2023. As I am talking to you, we are moving towards 50 per cent and by May we will re-open it.

“As for the damage caused by the fire on Apongbon Bridge, all the piers have been repaired, we are replacing what we call the bearings, that is what we are doing now to finish up the surface of the bridge.’’

He said the contract for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the entire Eko Bridge had earlier been awarded and was ongoing before the unfortunate fire under the Apongbon Bridge and later the Ijora Olopa Section.

Eko bridge rehabilitation to be completed in 2025

Bakare said the contract for the comprehensive repairs of the Eko Bridge had a completion period of 43 months which would lapse in 2025, adding that the comprehensive rehabilitation project was about 15 per cent completed.

He said, “The whole of Eko Bridge is undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation, from beginning to end. This project is supposed to last for 43 months which is by October 2025; however, we are working double fast in order to be able to fix the areas that were gutted by fire.’’

He said necessary tests were carried out to ensure the construction on Apongbon Bridge was solid and safe, adding that, measures towards safeguarding all Lagos bridges against abuse were ongoing.

Bakare said the Federal Ministry of Works was collaborating with the Lagos State Government and compiling illegal activities under bridges.

He said that recommendations were being made, to be forwarded to its headquarters in Abuja, on how to rid the bridges of illegal occupants causing damage to the public infrastructure. (NAN)

For the record

Recall that the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23 due to the activities of the traders, leading the state government to temporarily shut Eko Bridge and issue an eviction notice to traders with shops under the burnt bridge.

The Lagos State Government had in April 2022, demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge, in Lagos Island after the expiration of the ultimatum they issued to those traders to vacate the area.