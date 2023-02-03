Stop what you are doing, and go check out Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The friendly cat-themed meme token has now sold $21.44 million in presale and in its 10th stage, tokens are selling faster than ever as cat-loving investors are scrambling for a piece of the prize.

Having gone through a nightmare in November 2022 when the crash of FTX plummeted crypto prices, you would think investors would be cautious about crypto investments. But anyone knows a good thing when they see it. And that is exactly what they saw in Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin: The Dreamy Eyes

Big Eyes Coin, a cute community-owned Decentralised Finance (DeFi) token, made an instant impact in the crypto world with its cat-friendly layout and roadmap since its launch in August 2022. The meme token offers a variety of benefits and fun activities for all investors to partake in. For example, the Big Eyes Coin team has introduced a thriller of an initiative called “The Sushi Crew”, which is a club for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) holders who wish to own cute things, do fun things, and “eat fish things”.

Built on the Ethereum Network (ETH), Big Eyes Coin is currently playing a little cat and mouse with investors where they have until the 3rd of February to earn a 200% bonus using the promotion code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. Big Eyes is inviting investors to “buy in early to what the crypto publications are saying will be the world’s next biggest meme coin.”

Big Eyes Coin has broken its roadmap into four stages; Crouch (Stage 1) involves many actions which include the token being audited. Leap (Stage 2) would see the first donation to charity, a meme machine at full tilt, a Big Eyes SWAP live, etc. Run (Stage 3) which entails an NFT release and a second donation to charity. Catwalk (Stage 4); Big Eyes would bridge more chains and reserve 5% of the total token supply to be donated to ocean-saving charities like The Orca Network and Sea Shepherds.

And with their ‘putting words into action’ approach, Big Eyes Coin is certainly set to live up to the hype of being the next-generation crypto.

Cardano, Calm and Collected

Cardano (ADA) is designed to be a next-generation evolution of the Ethereum idea with a flexible, sustainable, and scalable blockchain for processing smart contracts. Cardano can be used to store value, send and receive payments, and stake and pay transaction fees on the Cardano network.

Cardano aims to create a safe, long-lasting, and interoperable infrastructure and was the most popular Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency by market capitalization before Ethereum (ETH).

Standing in at #8 in the cryptocurrency rankings, at the time of writing ADA was priced at $0.40 with a $13.9 billion market capitalization and has shown a steady growth of 5.68% over the last 7 days.

Toncoin: Crypto Consistency

Founded in 2018, Toncoin (TON) was one of the few cryptocurrencies in the market to be unscathed by the events of November 2022 and even posted gains during this period. Toncoin only appears to have carried that momentum through to February 2023 and has seen its price rise by 5.56% to $2.44 at the time of writing.

TON is a community-driven, layer-one blockchain network that runs on the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and supports sharding, making it highly scalable. At the time of writing TON was placed 25th among the cryptocurrency rankings with $2.9 billion by market capitalization.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL