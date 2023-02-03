Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme provides high-net-worth individuals and families with a citizenship opportunity in the Caribbean island, as well as visa-free access to some countries in Asia and Europe.

Details of the programme

It involves an investment of a minimum of $100,000, which takes 3 to 4 months to process. There are other investment options

Having citizenship allows freedom of travel to places like Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and the Schengen Area of Europe.

Applicants can include their spouse, their children under the age of 31 who are dependents (along with their spouse and children), their parents and grandparents who are at least 55 years old, their unmarried siblings who are the primary applicant and/or their spouse, and any other dependents they wish to include after receiving citizenship.

Requirements of Antigua and Barbuda citizenship by investment

To qualify for citizenship, the primary applicant must be over the age of 18, satisfy the application requirements, and choose one of the four available alternatives:

Contribute at least USD 100,000 to the National Development Fund

Invest in the University of the West Indies with at least US$150,000

Purchase property from a project that has been given the go-ahead for development for a minimum of USD 200,000. Candidates must invest a minimum of USD 200,000 to be eligible to make a joint investment with another candidate. It is impossible to sell the property during the five-year window.

Direct acquisition as an individual for a minimum of USD 1.5 million of an eligible business. Alternatively, it can be a joint purchase where each person contributes at least USD 400,000, totalling a minimum of USD 5 million

About Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is a sovereign country in the West Indies. The Caribbean island is known for its white sand beaches, tropical vegetation, and rich cultural heritage.

The island is also a member of the Commonwealth which entitles citizens to certain benefits in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth member countries.

The country is an attractive place to live in or to have a second home in, and it has excellent air links to North America and Europe.