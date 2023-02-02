The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.93% to close at 53,998.12 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N272 billion to close at N29.411 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.65%. The stock market has advanced by 2402.46 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive MRS led 27 gainers, and 12 losers topped by SUNUASSUR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,998.12points

Previous ASI: 53,499.68 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.93%

Y-T-D: 4.65%

Market Cap: N29.411 trillion

Volume: 2.8million

Value: N8.06 billion

Deals: 3,940

NGX Top ASI gainers

MRS up + 10.00% to close at N17.60

NNFM up + 9.88% to close at N8.90

INTENEGINS up + 9.76% to close at N0.90

SEPLAT up + 9.50% to close at N1325.00

CORNERST up + 9.09% to close at N0.60

NGX Top ASI losers

SUNUASSUR down – 8.11% to close at N0.34

MBENEFIT down – 7.69% to close at N0.36

LINKASSURE down – 6.25% to close at N0.45

VERITASKAP down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

PZ down – 4.65% to close at N10.25

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE–2,716,040,206

AIICO –13,996,108

GTCO–13,930,685

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N3,492,638,343

GEREGU– N1,770,169,875

SEPLAT – N587,894,001.