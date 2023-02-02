The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.93% to close at 53,998.12 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N272 billion to close at N29.411 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.65%. The stock market has advanced by 2402.46 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive MRS led 27 gainers, and 12 losers topped by SUNUASSUR at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 53,998.12points
Previous ASI: 53,499.68 points
Percentage Day Change: 0.93%
Y-T-D: 4.65%
Market Cap: N29.411 trillion
Volume: 2.8million
Value: N8.06 billion
Deals: 3,940
NGX Top ASI gainers
MRS up + 10.00% to close at N17.60
NNFM up + 9.88% to close at N8.90
INTENEGINS up + 9.76% to close at N0.90
SEPLAT up + 9.50% to close at N1325.00
CORNERST up + 9.09% to close at N0.60
NGX Top ASI losers
SUNUASSUR down – 8.11% to close at N0.34
MBENEFIT down – 7.69% to close at N0.36
LINKASSURE down – 6.25% to close at N0.45
VERITASKAP down – 4.76% to close at N0.20
PZ down – 4.65% to close at N10.25
Top 3 by Volume
UNIVINSURE–2,716,040,206
AIICO –13,996,108
GTCO–13,930,685
Top 3 by Value
AIRTELAFRI – N3,492,638,343
GEREGU– N1,770,169,875
SEPLAT – N587,894,001.
