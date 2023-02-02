Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd is set to hold its first economic outlook webinar for the year.

The webinar is slated to hold this Saturday, February 4th 2023 by 10:00 am. It is expected to see experts from across different fields discuss Nigeria’s economic outlook for the year 2023.

The virtual event is themed ‘2023 Economic Opportunities to mitigate impact of headwinds’ and will be moderated by Ugo Obi-Chukwu, the Founder and Chief Analyst of Nairametrics Financial Advocacy alongside Rotus Odiri of Arise TV.

The event: The 1st quarter economic outlook is the first session for 2023. With the upcoming presidential election, the session will focus on the critical economic development questions and metrics of focus for the next administration, including government policies, security, subsidy, infrastructure deficit, inflation, and unemployment, amongst others.

The Panelists: The panellist for the upcoming include the following-

Andrew Nelvin : Andrew is one of PwC’s leading global thinkers, working at the complex intersection of economics, strategy, capital markets, and investment. He has 32 years of professional experience as an entrepreneur, private equity investor, line manager, economist, and strategy consultant. In the course of his professional career, he has previously lived in Asia, North America, and Europe.

He holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University, an MA in Philosophy and Politics from Balliol College, Oxford University (where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar and scored 2 goals in the 100th anniversary Blues ice hockey match vs Cambridge), and a BSc (Hon) in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

Kalu Aja: Kalu is a Certified Financial Education Instructor and astute professional with extensive experience in capital market operations, Treasury, investment, asset management, and occupational pension services. He has over 22 years of composite experience gained over the years working with UAC of Nigeria as a Brand Manager, BGL Limited where he worked on the institutional pension desk, Fidelity Bank Plc where he headed the Asset Management Desk for the private banking unit, and FCMB Pensions PFA where he was part of the pioneers that set up the PFA from scratch and held the position of the COO.

Kalu has an MBA from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and a Member of the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education. He is also an alumnus of the West African Capital Market School and the New York Institute of Finance.

Cheta Nwanze: Nwanze is Lead Partner at SBM Intelligence and heads the research desk. He has worked in numerous Information Technology and Media organisations, key among them are the Daily Times of Nigeria, where he was managing editor for a while, and the defunct 234NEXT.

Cheta holds a Master’s in Computer Networks and Internet Security from Middlesex University, London and considers himself a former expert in Network design, management and security.

Rolake Akinkugbe: Akinkugbe is an Infrastructure, energy and investment executive. She helps companies in the infrastructure and energy sector scale, enter new high-growth African markets, and achieve profitability. over the last 15 years, she has built a track record of helping to finance and scale African businesses.