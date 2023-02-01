Still Earth Limited, a leading Engineering and Construction company in Nigeria, has been awarded a contract by the Ogun State Government to construct multiple housing units at the President Mohammed Buhari Estate, Kobape, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The contract which was awarded through the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), proposes to develop 100 housing units of varying house types including four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes and four-bedroom fully – detached duplexes.

Ogun State which has a population of 3,751,140 based on the 2006 national Census is currently faced with a housing deficit affecting more than 2,000,000 people. To amend the situation and ensure the well-being of residents, the state under the leadership of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has taken the initiative to provide low-cost housing projects across selected parts of the state.

According to the Executive Chairperson of Still Earth Limited, Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi, the company’s objective is to drive and maintain leadership in the provision of superior quality construction and value-added services in all facets of a project while delivering projects to our client’s satisfaction, “We continue to win the trust of our clients and stakeholders through exceptional performance. Still Earth Limited will expand its efforts to grow profitably not only by meeting today’s customer’s needs, but also by responding to market changing conditions, and utilizing the latest technology for sustainable engineering.”

Being a leading and credible construction company with proven track records of large-scale successful road and building projects, the Ogun State Government extended its hand of partnership to Still Earth Limited to execute this Project at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate in Kobape, located within the state capital, Abeokuta.

The contract which was won after several bids were reviewed from various construction companies, was made possible through the high technical qualifications of Still Earth Limited; which include international safety standards that promote sustainability and longevity in the quality of past roads constructed and houses delivered.

Still Earth Limited has an enviable portfolio of past works such as the Oyo-Iseyin rehabilitation road project, rehabilitation of Ijoko and Akpete road with associated bridges, reconstruction of failed sections of Orido Street and adjoining Street, Akesan palace road Oyo and old Ibadan as well as Dangote Priority Road Project just to mention a few.

This construction is set to be delivered within record time as is the hallmark of Still Earth Limited. Soon to be conducted is the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed residential development at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State.