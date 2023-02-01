Flutterwave, Africa’s leading fintech firm, has unveiled its plans to overhaul its signature retail product, Barter. This product offers money transfer and virtual card services to customers.

On January 31st, customers received an email from Flutterwave stating that the company aims to make the platform more efficient and user-friendly by rebuilding it. The product team is working on a completely new version with improved features.

The new design will tackle customer concerns by separating its services and addressing specific issues.

During maintenance, some features such as new user sign-up and barter-to-barter transfers will be affected, but customers will still be able to withdraw funds and pay bills and airtime.

For cross-border transfers, the company recommends using Send by Flutterwave.