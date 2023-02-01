Having recorded significant progress on Monday, the cryptocurrency market is stabilising, with major gladiators consolidating on their successes over the weekend. Analysts believe that the market is poised to grow bigger in 2023, due to the growing popularity of digital currency and its likely adoption as legal tender in various countries.

It is however believed that despite the projected growth in the industry, a few big names might still struggle, due to a decline in key economic indicators causing scalability issues and security challenges. However, Bitcoin and Big Eyes Coin were among the currencies that showed real prospects after the last weekend in January.

Bitcoin Maintains Impetus Atop

On January 20, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $22,500 mark for the first time. It has since been able to maintain that level, posting gains of 40.5% in January, closing in on USD 24,000 by Monday. The move was accompanied by major stock market gains, which followed China’s lifting of COVID-19 limitations after three years of stringent pandemic controls.

As of this point in the market year, e-commerce and entertainment companies have performed well. While Bitcoin bulls have reason to rejoice after its price rose 49% from the $15,500 low on Nov. 21, bears continue to dominate on a longer time scale as BTC is down 39% in a year. Chevron, a producer, reported the second-highest annual profit ever with $36.5 billion.

Terra Classic: In The Eyes Of The Storm

After having a not-so-great December, the first week of January saw a strong surge in Terra Classic. However, it was unable to maintain the upswing and dropped down below $0.00015.

The LUNC price is currently $0.000169, down 3% from the previous day, as of the time of writing. The low and high values for the past day are $0.0001677 and $0.0001776 respectively.

Big Eyes Coin Pushes Towards “Big Launch”

New meme prospect, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), has continued tenaciously to push towards reaching the USD 50 million mark for it to officially launch onto the retail market, reaching USD 20.51 million in presale as of Monday. The hottest new cryptocurrency has also been tipped by experts to outdo itself soon and reach 50 million in no distant time.

While Big Eyes coin has remained steadfast in its push to reach USD 50 million at presale, it is also renowned to be a major cryptocurrency that is also committed to charity, as 5% of the total supply will be kept in their charity wallet and then donated to ocean saving charities across the world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), true to its name, is the new BIG thing in the crypto market, offering an amazing opportunity that allows investors to get 3 times their worth of their investment on purchase, giving out a 200% launch bonus which can be accessed with the use of the promo code: “LAUNCHBIGEYES200”.

