The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.94% to close at 53,157.83 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N272 billion to close at N28.681 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.02%. The stock market has advanced by 1,562.17 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as JOHNHOLT led 28 gainers, and 15 losers topped by WAPIC at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,157.83 points

Previous ASI: 52,657.88 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.94%

Y-T-D: 3.02%

Market Cap: N28,953 trillion

Volume: 201.3 million

Value: N5.66 billion

Deals: 4,332

NGX Top ASI gainers

JOHNHOLT up + 10.00% to close at N1.21

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N176.00

NAHCO up + 9.62% to close at N8.55

INTENEGINS up + 9.52% to close at N0.69

MAYBAKER up + 8.26% to close at N4.85

NGX Top ASI losers

WAPIC down – 8.89% to close at N0.41

TRIPPLEG down –8.57% to close at N0.96

ROYALEX down – 7.14% to close at N0.78

HONYFLOUR down – 6.44% to close at N2.18

UPDC down – 5.94% to close at N0.95

Top 3 by Volume

ZENITHBANK– 36,763,207

GTCO –23,344,968

TRANSCORP– 17,122,705

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,792,485,815.

AIRTELAFRI – N1,065,275,623

ZENITHBANK – N924,143,387