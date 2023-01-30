The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development is seeking driven-female leaders to participate in its Amujae Initiative.

The goal of the programme is to encourage and train women to confidently pursue and excel in high-level public leadership positions and subsequently empower other women to do the same.

The Centre supports women in their pursuit of top public leadership roles through customized programmes.

About the programme: Annually, the EJS Centre selects African female public leaders and provides them with leadership development opportunities to increase their ambition and enhance their abilities to serve effectively.

Women participating in the program become members of a supportive network of female leaders and are part of a larger movement advocating for greater female involvement in public leadership in Africa.

The founder of the initiative, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, emphasizes the significance of backing African women in their leadership roles and the role of men in this process.

The founder believes the program will effectively raise the visibility of women and encourage more women to hold leadership positions in the public sphere, as there is still much work to be done.

Those interested in the program can submit their applications online before February 20, 2023, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria listed on the program’s website.

Eligibility for Amujae Initiative: The initiative is for women who meet the following criteria-

A citizen of an African country and resides there

Has proven leadership talent, having excelled in her chosen field and distinguished herself as someone who can deliver transformative impact.

If not already involved in public service, has the vision and proven commitment to become an exceptional public leader.

Has demonstrated a commitment towards the upliftment/ empowerment of other women.

Is patriotic, demonstrating commitment and service to their home country/countries.

How to Apply for Amujae Initiative: Applications can only be submitted online via this link and will close on Monday, 20 February 2023, at 0800hrs GMT.