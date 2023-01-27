The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.18% to close at 52,657.88 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N52 billion to close at N28.681 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 2.05%. The stock market has advanced by 1,062.22 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as CAP led 24 gainers, and 7 losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,657.88 points

Previous ASI: 52,752.96 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.18%

Y-T-D: 2.05%

Market Cap: N28,681 trillion

Volume: 171.1 million

Value: N2.34 billion

Deals: 3,599

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAP up + 9.83% to close at N19.55

NNFM up + 9.76% to close at N6.75

JAPAULGOLD up + 9.68% to close at N0.34

TRIPPLEG up + 9.38% to close at N1.05

CORNERST up + 9.26% to close at N0.59

NGX Top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 8.11% to close at N2.04

INTBREW down –6.12% to close at N4.60

GLAXOSMITH down – 4.41% to close at N6.50

ACCESSCORP down – 4.26% to close at N9.00

GUINNESS down – 3.71% to close at N70.00

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK – 26,644,503

CHAMS –17,789,792

FBNH – 15,136,342

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N407,497,606

GEREGU – N311,009,754

NGXGROUP – N222,565,655