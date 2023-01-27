The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.18% to close at 52,657.88 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N52 billion to close at N28.681 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 2.05%. The stock market has advanced by 1,062.22 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as CAP led 24 gainers, and 7 losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,657.88 points
- Previous ASI: 52,752.96 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.18%
- Y-T-D: 2.05%
- Market Cap: N28,681 trillion
- Volume: 171.1 million
- Value: N2.34 billion
- Deals: 3,599
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CAP up + 9.83% to close at N19.55
- NNFM up + 9.76% to close at N6.75
- JAPAULGOLD up + 9.68% to close at N0.34
- TRIPPLEG up + 9.38% to close at N1.05
- CORNERST up + 9.26% to close at N0.59
NGX Top ASI losers
- CUTIX down – 8.11% to close at N2.04
- INTBREW down –6.12% to close at N4.60
- GLAXOSMITH down – 4.41% to close at N6.50
- ACCESSCORP down – 4.26% to close at N9.00
- GUINNESS down – 3.71% to close at N70.00
Top 3 by Volume
- FIDELITYBK – 26,644,503
- CHAMS –17,789,792
- FBNH – 15,136,342
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN – N407,497,606
- GEREGU – N311,009,754
- NGXGROUP – N222,565,655
Leave a Reply