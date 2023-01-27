One-way airfare charges have increased from an average of N38,000 to over N70,000 per person from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the NBS.

Breakdown by regions: According to the December 2022 Transport Fare Watch by the NBS, Nigerians in the North Central region paid an average of N38,110.56 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021. But by December 2022, they paid up to N71,942.86 per person for a single trip. This represents an 88.77% increase in just a year.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in the North East region paid an average of N38,768.93 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021. However, by December 2022, travellers in the region paid an average of N75,850 per person for a single trip, showing a 95.65% increase in the North East region within a year.

Nigerians in the North West region paid an average of N37,794.61 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021, however, by December 2022, those in the region paid an average of N74,557.14 per person for a single trip, showing a 97.27% increase in the North West region within a year.

Nigerians in the South East region paid an average of N37,790.29 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021, however, by December 2022, those in the region paid an average of N76,180 per person for a single trip, showing a 101.59% increase in South East region within a year.

Nigerians in the South-South region paid an average of N38,397 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021. However, by December 2022, those in the region paid an average of N75,250 per person for a single trip, showing a 95.98% increase in the South-South region within a year.

The NBS data also showed that Nigerians in the South West region paid an average of N38,681.83 per person for one-way airfare charges in December 2021. However, by December 2022, those in the region paid an average of N74,450 per person for a single trip, showing a 92.47% increase in the South West region within a year.

Additional insights on costs: In December 2022, Nairametrics reported that Nigerians were paying as high as N100,000 for single routes. According to the report, Ibom Air was charging as high as N130,000 on the Lagos to Enugu route for the same class of seats.

Meanwhile, one-way air tickets for Lagos to Akure via Air Peace were sold between N82,000 and N85,000. Also, one-way air tickets for Lagos to Calabar via Ibom Air were sold between N88,000 and N110,000.

During the period highlighted, one-way tickets from Lagos to Enugu cost between N85,000 and N125,000 and one-way tickets from Lagos-Owerri, sold for between N78,000, N85,000 and N100,000 via Dana Air.

For the record: In May 2022, Nairametrics reported that domestic airlines’ travel costs were on the rise as a result of rising operational costs occasioned by aviation fuel price hikes, and foreign exchange shortages.