Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc released its 2022 unaudited full-year results on Friday, January 27, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of N3.1 billion.

This represents a 79% increase from the N1.7 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Revenue

2022 FY: N19.2 billion

2021 FY: N14.2 billion

Change: +35%

Gross Profit

2022 FY: N7.6 billion

2021 FY: N4.6 billion

Change: +67%

Operating profit

2022 FY: N2.96 billion

2021 FY: N1.55 billion

Change: +90%

Finance cost

2022 FY: N34 million

2021 FY: N8 million

Change: +341%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N3.1 billion

2021 FY: N1.76 billion

Change: +79%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N2.08 billion

2021 FY: N1.12 billion

Change: +86%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in sales of paint products despite inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira.

The revenue from paint products accounted for 99% of the total revenue achieved by the company during the period under revenue.