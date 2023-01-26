The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.29% to close at 52,752.96 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N84 billion to close at N28.733 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 2.24%. The stock market has advanced by 1,157.3 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as GEREGU led 25 gainers, and 7 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,752.96 points

Previous ASI: 52,599.65 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.29%

Y-T-D: 2.24%

Market Cap: N28,733 trillion

Volume: 139.6 million

Value: N2.02 billion

Deals: 3,549

NGX Top ASI gainers

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N147.40

WAPIC up + 9.76% to close at N0.45

CHELLARAM up + 9.70% to close at N1.81

INTENEGINS up + 9.43% to close at N0.58

TRIPPLEG up + 9.09% to close at N0.96

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 9.09% to close at N0.30

ROYALEX down –8.24% to close at N0.78

COURTVILLE down – 7.84% to close at N0.47

LINKASSURE down – 4.00% to close at N0.48

TRANSCORP down – 0.82% to close at N1.21

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 17,792,614

ACCESSCORP – 15,378,997

FIDELITYBK – 11,903,528

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N433,176,121

GEREGU – N239,008,263

ZENITHBANK – N142,091,992