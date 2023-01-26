The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.29% to close at 52,752.96 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N84 billion to close at N28.733 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 2.24%. The stock market has advanced by 1,157.3 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as GEREGU led 25 gainers, and 7 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,752.96 points
- Previous ASI: 52,599.65 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.29%
- Y-T-D: 2.24%
- Market Cap: N28,733 trillion
- Volume: 139.6 million
- Value: N2.02 billion
- Deals: 3,549
NGX Top ASI gainers
- GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N147.40
- WAPIC up + 9.76% to close at N0.45
- CHELLARAM up + 9.70% to close at N1.81
- INTENEGINS up + 9.43% to close at N0.58
- TRIPPLEG up + 9.09% to close at N0.96
NGX Top ASI losers
- RTBRISCOE down – 9.09% to close at N0.30
- ROYALEX down –8.24% to close at N0.78
- COURTVILLE down – 7.84% to close at N0.47
- LINKASSURE down – 4.00% to close at N0.48
- TRANSCORP down – 0.82% to close at N1.21
Top 3 by Volume
- GTCO – 17,792,614
- ACCESSCORP – 15,378,997
- FIDELITYBK – 11,903,528
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N433,176,121
- GEREGU – N239,008,263
- ZENITHBANK – N142,091,992
