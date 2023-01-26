A new fintech in Africa has just launched a payment solution for millennials and Gen Zs, called Squareme. The brainchild of Oluwaseun Odusanya, ex-paystack employee and former Chief Product Officer at Patricia, Squareme aspires to be the CashApp of Africa.

The platform is designed to help users master personal finances by socially educating users with practical tools and knowledge on how to spend, save, and donate wisely.

The new generation payment platform aims to make sending and receiving money as easy as sending a text message, a campaign they tagged #simplemoney. Squareme’s technology allows users to make payments and transfer money using only their phone number anywhere in the world.

With the help of Squareme’s technology, users can send and receive money without providing a bank account number. Users can also accept payments from individuals and businesses at any time and from any location.

With a personal full-circle financial ecosystem that eliminates the need for users to carry cash or credit cards, Squareme’s mission is to make financial transactions simple and straightforward.

Oluwaseun, who serves as the Product Consultant for Squareme, simplified the app’s functionalities.

“The app focuses on the need to make regular financial transactions easier and simpler,” he stated. Additionally, it gives individuals the opportunity to leverage their personal connections for financial empowerment. Users can easily access all functionalities due to the interface’s thoughtful design. As we move forward, we hope to improve the existing Interface.

You can now download the Squareme app from the Google Play store while the iOS Version is available in a few weeks.

When asked about the brand’s objective, Oluwaseun stated, “Squareme is working to provide the simplest and most dependable cashless payment system

for young, tech-savvy Africans. The app provides a free, secure peer-to-peer platform with an intuitive user experience”.

Squareme will use an individual’s mobile phone number for authentication and a bank account for billing. The app also established a user verification authentication and encryption process to ensure the overall security of your wallet.

The app is available for download on the Google Play store via the link below.

About Squareme

Squareme is a fintech solution for GenZs and millennials that helps users send and receive funds using their phone numbers. It’s just that simple. With Squareme, you can get any amount of money in your account within minutes. It’s fast, convenient, and offers numerous benefits to customers.