The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 52,599.65 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N32 billion to close at N28.649 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.94%. The stock market has advanced by 1,003.99 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as CHELLARAM led 21 gainers, and 16 losers topped by THOMASWY at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,599.65points
- Previous ASI: 52,612.55 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.02%
- Y-T-D: 1.94%
- Market Cap: N28,649 trillion
- Volume: 119.8 million
- Value: N2.68 billion
- Deals: 3,552
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CHELLARAM up + 10.00% to close at N1.65
- TRIPPLEG up + 10.00% to close at N0.88
- RTBRISCOE up + 10.00% to close at N0.33
- OKOMUOIL up + 9.76% to close at N181.10
- CAVERTON up + 8.42% to close at N1.03
NGX Top ASI losers
- THOMASWY down – 9.66% to close at N1.31
- CORNERST down – 6.90% to close at N0.54
- GEREGU down – 5.90% to close at N134.00
- HONYFLOUR down – 5.15% to close at N2.21
- CWG down – 4.26% to close at N0.90
Top 3 by Volume
- MBENEFIT – 11,258,018
- TRANSCORP – 8,751,948
- GEREGU – 8,536,440
Top 3 by Value
- GEREGU – N1,143,976,583
- MTNN – N517,051,841
- GTCO – N161,997,631
