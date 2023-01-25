The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 52,599.65 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N32 billion to close at N28.649 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.94%. The stock market has advanced by 1,003.99 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as CHELLARAM led 21 gainers, and 16 losers topped by THOMASWY at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,599.65points

Previous ASI: 52,612.55 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 1.94%

Market Cap: N28,649 trillion

Volume: 119.8 million

Value: N2.68 billion

Deals: 3,552

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHELLARAM up + 10.00% to close at N1.65

TRIPPLEG up + 10.00% to close at N0.88

RTBRISCOE up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

OKOMUOIL up + 9.76% to close at N181.10

CAVERTON up + 8.42% to close at N1.03

NGX Top ASI losers

THOMASWY down – 9.66% to close at N1.31

CORNERST down – 6.90% to close at N0.54

GEREGU down – 5.90% to close at N134.00

HONYFLOUR down – 5.15% to close at N2.21

CWG down – 4.26% to close at N0.90

Top 3 by Volume

MBENEFIT – 11,258,018

TRANSCORP – 8,751,948

GEREGU – 8,536,440

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,143,976,583

MTNN – N517,051,841

GTCO – N161,997,631