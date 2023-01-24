The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.08% to close at 52,612.55 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N25 billion to close at N28.681 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.97%. The stock market has advanced by 1,016.89 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MBENEFIT led 21 gainers, and 14 losers topped by NB at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,612.55 points

Previous ASI: 52,657.69 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.08%

Y-T-D: 1.97%

Market Cap: N28,656 trillion

Volume: 182.3 million

Value: N4.82 billion

Deals: 3,470

NGX Top ASI gainers

MBENEFIT up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

UNILEVER up + 9.91% to close at N12.20

CILEASING up + 9.84% to close at N3.46

ABCTRANS up + 9.68% to close at N0.34

INTENEGINS up + 8.16% to close at N0.53

NGX Top ASI losers

NB down – 9.90% to close at N41.85

CAVERTON down – 9.52% to close at N0.95

CHAMPION down – 8.00% to close at N4.60

WAPIC down – 6.67% to close at N0.42

NGXGROUP down – 5.93% to close at N25.40

Top 3 by Volume

GEREGU– 23,840,483

ACCESSCORP –17,299,269

TRANSCORP – 16,647,68.

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N3,195,589,930

GTCO– N303,413,882

ZENITHBANK- N267,120,053