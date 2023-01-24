President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase (retd), as the new Chairman of, the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase is expected to take over from Musiliu Smith, another former IGP, who in September 2022, resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission on health grounds.

The president’s nomination is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read during plenary on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The president’s letter is titled “Confirmation of Appointment of Chairman of Police Service Commission”

What the letter is saying

The president based his request on sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

The letter from the president partly reads, ”In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of 1999. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Solomon Arase (retd) Inspector-General of Police, as Chairman, the Police Service Commission.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.’’

For the record

Arase was appointed IGP by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 shortly before he left office, after the sacking of the then IGP, Mr. Suleiman Abba.

Mr. Arase, until his appointment as Mr. Abba’s replacement, was the Head of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department.

Arase, the 18th IGP, retired as the head of the Nigeria Police about a year after President Buhari assumed office and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence College.