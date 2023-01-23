President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abiodun Aikomo as the Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC).

This is according to a statement by Modupe Ogundoro, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

In addition to the appointment, the President also approved the renewal of the tenures of Aliyu Abubakar and John Asein as Director General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission, respectively.

The re-appointments of Abubakar and Asein took effect on January 12, while the appointment of Aikomo took effect on January 16.

Their appointment: Aikomo’s appointment is for an initial period of four (4) years in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/173.

Ogundoro said that Abubakar’s appointment was renewed for a second and final tenure of four years vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/174 of 12th January 2023 in line with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Legal Aid Act, CAP. L9.

Similarly, Asein’s appointment was also renewed for a second and final tenure of four (4) years vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/175 of 12th January 2023 in line with Section 36 (1) and (2) of Nigerian Copyright Commission Act, CAP C28.

Emolument: the statement further disclosed that their emoluments and other conditions of service were provided for in line with the Certain Political Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act 2008.

It also noted that the renewal of the appointment of the DGs was predicated on the laudable achievements recorded by the two agencies during their first tenures.