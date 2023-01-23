Mrs. Molayo Jebutu, one of the customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, selected for the all-expense paid Knowledge Weekend programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has expressed her excitement and expectations from the exclusive mentorship session.

Mrs. Jebutu, who confessed to be an ardent and loyal shopper on Konga, was one of the first batch of winners unveiled by the e-commerce company for the highly anticipated mentorship programme scheduled to hold in February.

‘‘I was excited after being contacted by Konga and subsequently being informed of my selection. I am looking forward to a very interesting programme. I expect to be able to expand my network, gain more knowledge on business management from Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh and have fun,’’ she enthused.

While sharing insights from her understanding of e-commerce and how Konga has transformed her shopping experience, Mrs. Jebutu, who hails from Osun State, heaped praises on the company, citing a few key qualities that have endeared her to the Konga brand.

In her words: ‘‘My experience with Konga has been centred around three major factors. They include fast delivery, good customer service and good prices for the items. I commend them for that.’’

Mrs. Jebutu was selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the Konga Jara promotion. The shopping fiesta commenced on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and will end on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts, and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this time round, with 12 lucky shoppers set to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship program with Ekeh.

Selected shoppers will enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the two-day session such as fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding, and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh.

Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.

Four slots are yet to be filled for the much-anticipated mentorship program.

Winners are currently being picked from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online – www.konga.com and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchased flight tickets on Konga Travel or carried out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 till the end of January 31, 2023. Although the selection is being done randomly, shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship program.

The final list of winners will be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.