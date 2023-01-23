Three Nigerian tech startups have been selected to join Cohort 3 of the Africa Startup Initiative Program (ASIP) Accelerator Programme by Startupbootcamp Africa.

The 3 startups from Nigeria are part of 11 innovative companies from across Africa selected for the programme. The Nigerian startups include PharmaServ, Park well, and Jand2Gidi.

According to a statement from Startupbootcamp, each of the startups will receive an intensive three-month coaching and support programme to accelerate their growth and benefits worth $750,000.

The startups will also have access to the global Accelerator Squared platform which has a complete library of content, group workshops, 1:1 mentoring, collaborative sessions with Entrepreneurs in Residence, and invite-only discussion forums with founders from around the globe.

Exceptional startups: While noting that the selected startups are the exceptional ones out of the over 2,000 applications received, Executive Deputy of Telecel Group and ASIP Director, Eleanor Azar, said:

“We are very proud of the great effort that was put into this cohort 3 of the ASIP Accelerator Program powered by SBC AfriTech – we have exceptional startups with innovative and positively disruptive ways of treating the African challenges that they have set out to solve and build their Startups around.

“We are also exceptionally proud that the number of female founders has increased. And to those who did not make it into the top 10, we wish you all the luck, you should be very proud that you have come out on top of more than 2,000 applications received into the program in cohort 3.”

Meet the startups: Here is a peek into what the three startups selected from Nigeria are into:

PharmaServ is a Nigerian SaaS product, which automates the process of sales orders, tracking sales team performance, and reconciling incoming purchase orders, payments, and invoices for health brands. This is a labour-intensive process that is still predominantly manual for most local companies in emerging markets.

Park well is an online sharing platform that matches drivers with available, safe parking spaces and helps property owners list their parking spaces for optimum use. The digital parking platform integrates parking facilities and connects them to mobile for a seamless experience.

Jand2Gidi offers ‘Logistics As A Service’ to B2B and B2B2C customers whose users are engaged in cross-border trade. They have built shipping APIs to provide the same hassle-free, transparent, and trackable shipping services to their B2B merchants to enable them to grow faster after nearly a decade of building robust, cutting-edge freight forwarding and last-mile delivery services.

Other startups selected from across Africa include Kyanda Africa, a fintech platform that provides businesses and individuals with convenient and reliable money transfer solutions in Kenya; Sodishop, an online sales and purchase platform from Mali; BD Waste, a Ghanaian GreenTech startup; and Limawa, a Senegalese startup operating from Côte d’Ivoire.

Others are Moja Ride, mobility startup from Côte d’Ivoire; SafeTrack, a Moroccan agtech startup; Chestify AI Labs from Ghana; and Yoonema, a Senegalese social e-commerce platform

The programme: Founded by telecom giant Telecel, the Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP) aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech startups that are disrupting key industry verticals that include FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, Climate-tech, eCommerce, Digital Health, and CleanTech, Mobility, Micro-leasing, and digitizing the informal economy.