The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has denied dumping the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The reaction follows media reports that claimed that Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Settima Presidential Campaign Council has dumped Tinubu’s presidential campaign due to alleged permutations in the North-Central state ahead of the November governorship election.

This was made known on Sunday by Bello in a tweet post on his official Twitter account where he said that his unwavering support for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 presidential election remained undiluted.

The rumour is also coming barely 24 hours after a key player and Director in the presidential campaign team of Tinubu-Shettima, Naja’atu Muhammed, resigned from her position and dumped the APC.

Its fake news

Bello tweeted, ‘’FAKE NEWS ALERT. Kindly disregard every fake news being spread by mischievous media outlets. My unwavering support for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 is 100% undiluted. God bless APC. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

Also, the Spokesman of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, in his reaction, accused the opposition of being desperate describing the report as fake news.

Keyamo tweeted, ‘’The desperation of the opposition knows no bounds now. They’ve resorted to lies & fake news to attempt to destabilize our ranks, just as theirs have collapsed. Gov. Yahaya Bello is 100 percent with Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Feb 25th result will show the world our Governors’ commitment!’’

For the record

In a related development, recall that on Saturday, January 21, 2023, Naja’atu Muhammad, who was the director of the presidential campaign team of Tinubu resigned from the position.

Naja’atu was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC. The 67-year-old Naja’atu’s resignation is coming barely one month before the presidential election.

Her resignation letter was directed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, in which she also decried the state of the nation, and said she would rather be involved in salvaging the country than continue in party politics.