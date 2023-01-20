The global broker deepens exposure to the Nigerian Forex market during a two-day conference.

OctaFX made its debut in 2023 at the IFINEXPO (Innovative Forex) conference, held on 10–11 January at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. The conference titled ‘Connecting the industrial chain to make finance more efficient’ brought together industry experts and leading market players in the Forex field.

Ambrose Ebuka, OctaFX’s brand ambassador, was one of the keynote speakers at the conference. He delivered a series of insightful speeches on multivariate dynamics and revealed approaches to profitable trading strategies. On both days of the conference, Ambrose also engaged the audience with his real trading experience, providing valuable insights into the current state of the global economy, its impact on the Forex market, and the best practices for a successful start.

In addition to sharing knowledge with the community, Ambrose participated in multiple panel sessions with other well-known industry experts. This allowed attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the subject and ask specific questions to the experts. This Q&A session was lively and productive, helping the audience learn from several experts in the field

OctaFX representatives welcomed all attendees to its education booth set up at the conference. Every visitor received a one-on-one introduction to the broker’s services. Those less experienced and willing to learn more about Forex got an opportunity to register for a special Forex masterclass scheduled for the last week of January.

The conference was an important event for the Nigerian Forex community. It was an excellent opportunity for OctaFX to strengthen its ties with potential and existing clients in the region. The figures also prove this: around 150 attendees showed interest in the OctaFX offerings, with many registered for the upcoming seminar. The brand plans to continue releasing its expertise offline on specialized events and dedicated trading courses this year.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilized by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. The company’s free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award from World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award from the Global Banking & Finance Review.