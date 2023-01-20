The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc said it appointed Brian Egan as an Interim Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company effective January 1st, 2023.

The company announced this in a corporate disclosure signed by Company Secretary Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, as seen by Nairametrics.

His appointment follows the resignation of Zubair Momoniat as Chief Finance Officer of the Company on 31 December 2022.

Profile of Egan: Brian has held the role of CFO of public companies listed in London on the FTSE 250 and other international stock exchanges including the Nigerian Exchange Limited and Ventures Exchange in Canada.

He has broad corporate finance experience and has worked with international FMCGs, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and mining.

Brian is also an expert at delivering strong financial management, leadership, and control to support commercial growth and transformational change.

Brian has over 35 years of experience and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Hons) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Accounting from the University College, Dublin. He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland (FCA).

About Momoniat: In the past, Mr Momoniat held the position of Director and Finance Director at International Breweries Plc.