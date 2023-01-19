The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.02% to close at 52,626.42 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N6 billion to close at N28.664 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 1.99%. The stock market has advanced by 1,030.76 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as INTENEGINS led 25 gainers, and 16 losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,626.42 points

Previous ASI: 52,615.51 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 1.99%

Market Cap: N28.664 trillion

Volume: 129.0 million

Value: N1.81 billion

Deals: 3,183

NGX Top ASI gainers

INTENEGINS up + 9.76% to close at N0.45

CWG up + 9.47% to close at N1.04

CAVERTON up + 9.38% to close at N1.05

JOHNHOLT up + 9.09% to close at N0.96

LINKASSURE up + 8.33% to close at N0.52

NGX Top ASI losers

CILEASING down – 10.00% to close at N3.15

CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

SOVRENINS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

UPDCREIT down – 6.06% to close at N3.10

ROYALEX down – 5.56% to close at N0.85

Top 3 by Volume

ZENITHBANK – 18,554,221

GTCO – 18,522,346

UBA – 9,730,509

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N455,739,167

GTCO – N451,132,720

MTNN – N205,103,025