The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.02% to close at 52,626.42 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N6 billion to close at N28.664 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 1.99%. The stock market has advanced by 1,030.76 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as INTENEGINS led 25 gainers, and 16 losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,626.42 points
- Previous ASI: 52,615.51 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.02%
- Y-T-D: 1.99%
- Market Cap: N28.664 trillion
- Volume: 129.0 million
- Value: N1.81 billion
- Deals: 3,183
NGX Top ASI gainers
- INTENEGINS up + 9.76% to close at N0.45
- CWG up + 9.47% to close at N1.04
- CAVERTON up + 9.38% to close at N1.05
- JOHNHOLT up + 9.09% to close at N0.96
- LINKASSURE up + 8.33% to close at N0.52
NGX Top ASI losers
- CILEASING down – 10.00% to close at N3.15
- CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26
- SOVRENINS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26
- UPDCREIT down – 6.06% to close at N3.10
- ROYALEX down – 5.56% to close at N0.85
Top 3 by Volume
- ZENITHBANK – 18,554,221
- GTCO – 18,522,346
- UBA – 9,730,509
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK – N455,739,167
- GTCO – N451,132,720
- MTNN – N205,103,025
