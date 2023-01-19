The Swiss Residence Programme for non-EU/EFTA nationals provides citizenship for financially independent individuals/investors who do not need to be employed in Switzerland.

These are individuals who agree to pay a certain minimum in net annual taxes and can therefore acquire a residence permit.

Switzerland ranks among the top countries to live in the world because of the excellent quality of life it offers. The country is home to many international organizations and is noted for being a multicultural and plurilingual society with political and economic stability.

According to Henley Global, a minimum annual tax of CHF 250,000, can be made dependent by an applicant to the canton of residence to obtain a residence permit by investment. Canton is the name given to each of the 23 states comprising the Swiss Confederation. The application process takes three to six months.

Different types of residence permits in Switzerland

There are different types of residence permits in Switzerland which is the one for those from the EU or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) citizens, and those who are non-EU or non-EFTA nationals.

However, wealthy foreigners/ non-EU/ non-EFTA nationals, this category of individuals can get a residence permit by paying a lump sum tax amount. This implies that the investor will be able to move to Switzerland but will not work there, but van still

manage capital and business in another country.

The lump sum tax amount depends on the canton and the family’s experience in Switzerland and abroad. A residence permit for paying a lump sum tax can be obtained in any canton, except for Zurich, Appenzell-Ausserodden, Basel-Stadt, Basel-land and Schaffhausen.

The tax agreement is signed for 1-5 years depending on the canton, and the residence permit is renewed annually. One must spend at least 6 months a year in the country to maintain residency.

Benefits of the Swiss residency permit

Visa-free travel to the Schengen countries

Access to quality education and healthcare

Citizenship after 10 years of living in the country

Tax optimization

How to obtain the Switzerland residency permit

Preliminary due diligence: A certified anti-money laundering officer will conduct a preliminary check of the investors who plan to obtain Switzerland’s residence permit. It helps to prepare for the due diligence series during the application processing, and potential issues in time. Preliminary due diligence reduces the risk injection to 1%. The investor and family members are to only provide passports.

Preparation of an agreement with the canton: At this stage, the investor will choose the canton he wants to live in, while the immigrant investment lawyers will prepare the documents to apply and negotiate with the tax office. The lump sum tax will be agreed upon at this moment.

A lump sum is the main item of the investor’s expenses. This amount is calculated based on income, property, family expenses and the requirements of the selected canton. Tax is paid annually as long as the residence permit is maintained.

The tax for non-EU citizens is usually 250,000 francs.

Obtain a D-visa: A Visa application for a D-visa will be submitted to a Swiss consulate after which an application will be made personally at the migration office in Switzerland.

Upon arrival, the individual is to register with the Alien Control Police Department.

Due Diligence can take 30-50 days and will be done by the investor and family members.

Who can get Switzerland’s residence permit

Any investor who must be over 18

Has not lived in Switzerland for the last 10

No outstanding convictions

Ready to move to the selected canton and not work in Switzerland

Capable of confirming the legality of the income

His/ her expenses exceed the annual rent cost of the investors housing in Switzerland by at least 7 times

A spouse who has lived with the investor for at least 3 years, and children under 18 without outstanding convictions, are allowed to get a residency permit.

About Switzerland

Switzerland is home to many of the world’s major companies for their global, European, or regional headquarters, international finance companies, or research and development facilities.

Switzerland is keen to attract not only large corporations but also small- and medium-sized enterprises and private entrepreneurs. The country is business-friendly by tradition and offers a solution for every need and expectation.

Switzerland has a first-rate infrastructure and first-rate overall cost of living. Doing business in Switzerland compares very favourably with Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the USA.

Another notable fact about the country is that banking and insurance are the foundation of Switzerland’s financial system, which is arguably the most solid in the world. Swiss banks and insurance companies are extremely safe, as the entire Swiss financial industry is tightly regulated. Swiss banks and insurance companies are unique in that they provide sophisticated services to businesses as well as discerning investors.