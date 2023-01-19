An international eCommerce company based in Hong Kong, QNET, has raised an alarm over fake ongoing recruitment in Nigeria in the name of the company.

The company also condemned the actions which it said are perpetuated by unscrupulous individuals trying to defraud Nigerians by purporting to offer them job opportunities on behalf of QNET.

Fake jobs: QNET’s Regional Manager for Sub-Sahara Africa, Biram Fall, who decried the situation in a statement on Thursday, said the company completely disassociates itself from such representations.

He, therefore, advised members of the public to be extremely wary of anyone using its name and offering “employment or travel opportunities” in exchange for payment or administrative charges. He said:

“The company is committed to taking legal action against anyone making these false representations to the fullest extent permitted by law and has called on the public to report such activities to the authorities and QNET.

“QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association, a self-regulatory industry body with stringent rules and codes of conduct in several countries.

“The company is open and transparent about its business model and operations and ensures compliance with the local laws of all the countries in which it operates.”

Important clarification: He said that QNET, which had its headquarters in Hong Kong, allowed aspiring entrepreneurs to build their businesses by becoming distributors termed Independent Representatives (IRs). According to him, the company produces and sells high-quality products and services to customers around the globe.

Earlier development: Although QNET did not name any particular suspects, its alarm may not be unconnected with a report earlier this week that some jobseekers in Ogun State were allegedly defrauded by officials of a direct selling and e-commerce company named QNET Infinity Millennial of Nigeria.

The firm, located at Oke Celestial Avenue, Ibafo in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, was alleged to have defrauded the victims of sums ranging from N100, 000 to N500,000.

Some of the victims said they were promised jobs and food with a weekly bonus of $225 if they met certain targets.