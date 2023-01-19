The Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc has approved the appointment of Arvind Pathak as the Group Managing Director of the company, with effect from March 1.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Company secretary Edward Imoedemhe, as obtained from the website of the Nigerian Exchange.

Note that Pathak’s appointment follows the retirement of Michel Puchercos from the Board of Directors and as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc effective 28th February 2023.

More details: The Company said the appointment of Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The Board, therefore, expressed appreciation to Michel Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavors while welcoming Mr. Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role.

About Pathak: Pathak is an experienced business leader who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Ltd before this appointment. Also, he was the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc until 2021.

With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations, and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.