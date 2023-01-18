i-Academy powered by Africa Prudential Plc – a leading share registration and digital technology company; has announced the commencement of its FREE 9 Months intensive bootcamp for individuals with interest in software engineering.

i-Academy was set up to sustainably impact the community by training and growing individuals with interests in Digital Technology into high- quality, well rounded tech talents.

In a statement by the Director of Programmes, Ivy lkpeme-Mbakwem “Employee attrition rate has risen over the past two years due to factors such as the Economic Migration (Japa Syndrome) and this has left talent scarcity here in Nigeria.

This is why i-Academy was birthed, to bridge the gap by sustainably impacting our community through nurturing and growing well rounded technical talent through our FREE 9 months intensive program, with courses in Java Backend, React Frontend and Dotnet Backend.”

She further added that upon graduation, successful candidates will be offered gainful employment with Africa Prudential and other partner companies of the organisation.

Registration for the program has commenced and will officially close on the 22nd of January 2022.

Click on the link to participate.