Applications are now open for the 6th cohort of the African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative’s (AWEC) selective leadership/business management and capacity-building programme.

A statement seen by Nairametrics said AWEC is looking for the next 200 women who are ready to join its next cohort for the high-impact learning experience.

Note that over the years, the African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC) has accelerated the businesses of many African female entrepreneurs with this programme.

More details of the 2023 AWEC Program: The 6th cohort of AWEC will run from May 2023 to April 2024. Monthly activities take place individually and as a group, and you are expected to participate in 2-3 Zoom-enabled meetings per month between 1-5 pm UTC.

Fellows should also expect to:

Be available for the entire 12-month program (May 2023–April 2024); participants must:

Be actively involved in learning and networking

Commit an average of 4–6 hours per week to AWEC activities, primarily online

Participate in at least one AWEC activity each week throughout the program year.

Be matched with a mentor and take responsibility for the mentor/mentee relationship.

Be introduced to a peer group and actively participate in group discussions and activities.

Develop skills and expand your peer network

Gain access to a program advisor who can provide support when needed

Respond to periodic surveys to improve the overall AWEC experience

Gain access to the online learning platform in May to familiarise themselves with the AWEC program and participate in a four-week orientation.

After successfully completing the 12-month programme, fellows will:

Connect with a diverse network of African women entrepreneurs

Develop a relationship with a senior business mentor

Strengthen strategy, leadership, and management skills

Acquire the financial, marketing, and strategy knowledge necessary to grow and scale their business

Build a toolkit of soft skills, such as self-assurance, resilience, collaboration, and cross-cultural communication.

Application Details: Women who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Current or aspiring entrepreneurs working in any industry and in any country on the continent

Citizens of any African country currently living on the continent or in the diaspora. For those living in the diaspora, your business must clearly impact Africa.

Women who are founders of businesses that have been in operation for at least two years in any industry and have at least two employees (either full-time or part-time) OR women who have a strong business concept and plan to launch their business within the next year

Founders of for-profit or social enterprises. Founders of NGOs or nonprofit organisations are not eligible for the 12-month program

Comfortable with remote teamwork and collaboration, especially using digital tools

Proficient in verbal and written English

Regular (or at least weekly) access to the internet through a computer or tablet.

How to apply: Applicants should make a strong application with good business clarity, a growth mindset, an understanding of the market, risks and threats, clear and specific goals and an understanding of what AWEC does.

The application portal closes promptly at 11:59 pm UTC on the 29th. You can prepare for the application process using the five-week challenge

You may apply here.