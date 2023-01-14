The Nigerian equities market closed on a bullish note this week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 2.52%.

According to the information contained in the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group, the benchmark index appreciated from 51,222.34 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,512.48 index points.

The NGX market capitalization followed suit, closing at N28.602 trillion. This brought the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 2.46%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.286 billion shares valued at N29.634 billion were traded during the week across 19,816 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 921.856 million units of shares valued at N27.154 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,601 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 952.237 million shares valued at N9.728 billion traded in 9,647 deals; thereby contributing 74.07% and 32.83% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 92.864 million shares worth N8.510 billion in 1,682 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 54.568 million shares worth N96.654 million in 754 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FBNH, STERLNBANK, and GTCO accounted for 507.852 million shares worth N5.707 billion in 2,585 deals, contributing 39.50% and 19.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 15 indexes finished higher, and 2 indexes were lower except for NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

THOMASWY up + 52.58% to close at N1.48

CHAMS up + 17.39% to close at N0.27

ABCTRANS up + 16.00% to close at N0.29

LIVESTOCK FEEDS up + 15.04% to close at N1.30

MBENEFITS up + 14.29% to close at N1.30

Top Losers

CHELLARAM down – 1.34% to close at N33.66

ROYALEX down – 0.91% to close at N10.78

ABBEYBDS down – 1.53% to close at N10.00

NEM down – 4.05% to close at N10.00

CORNERSTONE down – 0.55% to close at N8.33

Summary

Fifty-one (51) equities appreciated during the week, higher than thirty-eight (38) equities in the previous week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated at a price higher than seventeen (17) in the previous week, while seventy-nine (79) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and two (102) equities recorded in the previous week.