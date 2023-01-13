The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has canceled several liquefied natural gas shipments after production was disrupted due to vandalism on pipelines from the gas field by oil thieves and criminals.

This is coming barely 3 months after NLNG declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility due to widespread flooding that disrupted supply.

Additional force majeure declared

According to Bloomberg, 2 people with direct knowledge of the matter who wished to remain anonymous said the multinational gas company declared additional force majeure on LNG cargoes for export and canceled the loading of at least 2 scheduled for January delivery from the Bonny Island facility.

This will further negatively impact the ability of Nigeria to close the gas supply gap in Europe and others, which has been affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nigeria has been a key LNG supplier to Europe over the last year, helping to partially plug the gap created by the loss of Russian supply.

According to data compiled by BloombergNEF, gas imports from Nigeria constitutes about 7% of Europe’s LNG supply in 2022.

These sources have also said that more gas shipments for the month of February could be scrapped.

In addition to the flood challenges experienced last year, the gas output in the country has also been disrupted by serious security challenges and feedgas problems.

For the record

Recall that earlier in October 2022, the NLNG declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility due to widespread flooding that disrupted supply thereby worsening Nigeria’s gas shortage challenges and revenue crisis.

The development is coming as Nigeria had to battle its worst floods in about a decade, with no fewer than 500 people reported to have been killed and billions of naira worth of properties damaged.

Earlier in August 2022, the NLNG said it had lost almost $7 billion in revenue so far in 2022 due to a shortage of gas supply.

The revenue loss was attributed to the increasing security challenge which has hit the oil and gas companies across the country and has negatively been impacting the production and revenues of the NLNG.